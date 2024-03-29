Meet the Virginia Beach team keeping Navy fighter jets flying over Hampton Roads

NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANA, Va. — There are more than 200 sailors who make up VFA-37, also known as the Ragin' Bulls. Together, they carry out a mission to fly combat-ready aircraft, 24-7, anywhere in the world.

I visited the squadron's hangar this week to learn more about the important job each sailor does — and present the team with News 3's Squadron of the Month.

"They're the hardest working players I've seen in my 20 years in the Navy," boasted Cmdr. Mike Tremel, the squadron's commanding officer.

News 3 was there as the Ragin' Bulls returned home to Hampton Roads in January.

The squadron, attached to the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford, was deployed for about nine months. The carrier headed to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea following increased tensions between Israel and Hamas in the region. Two months later, the squadron is still hard at work in Virginia Beach.

"These guys, every day, are making sure that this Squadron is ready, these aircraft are ready, to preserve peace on a moment's notice," Cmdr. Tremel added.

During my visit, I witnessed a reenlistment ceremony for one of the squadron's sailors, met a Lieutenant from the British Royal Navy embedded with the team as part of an exchange program, and visited what the team's Command Master Chief, CMDCM Jeremy "Chad" Mitchell, described as the heart and soul of the strike fighter squadron — maintenance control. That department is where sailors perform daily checks, making sure aircraft is ready and safe for fighter pilots.

Mitchell tells me his team takes pride in a job well done.

"It's a real family atmosphere around here," he said.

Congratulations to the Ragin' Bulls of VFA-37, News 3's Squadron of the Month for March 2024. Click the videos in the player above to watch all of my reports from our visit.