Navy squadrons return home to NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There were a lot of smiles and tears on Monday at Naval Air Station Oceana after four squadrons returned home from a more than eight month long deployment on the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford.

"It feels amazing to be back," Commander Mike Tremel, of VFA-37 'Ragin Bulls', said. "Everyone was very excited in our formation, we finally saw Virginia Beach and we are just so excited to be home."

Four squadrons, the Ragin Bulls, Blacklions, Golden Warriors, and Tomcatters touched down back in Virginia Beach just before noon on Monday.

It was the Ford's first full length deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Naval Forces Africa areas of operation.

Their deployment was extended in October as the carrier headed to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea following increased tensions between Israel and Hamas in the region.

"We had and approximately 76 day extension from the regular schedule, and again just forward posturing and being prepared for deterrence and really for presence operations," Commander Dan Catlin, of VFA-213 'Blacklions', said.

During the time away Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 flew more than 10,396 sorties, accumulated more than 17,826 flight hours and completed 8,730 aircraft launches and recoveries using the Ford's electromagnetic launch and advanced gear systems.

"I am incredibly proud of everybody across the entire strike group the Air Wing, the Ship Team, team Wolverine," Commander Catlin, said. "The DESRON did a phenomenal job out there just with contributing regional stability and deterrence over there incredibly important and very excited. It's going to be 4,500 reunions this week back with family and friends."

While they had to be away for the holidays those returning home said they still found ways to celebrate.

On Commander Catlin's wing, his squadrons logo for the Blacklions was wearing a Santa hat.

"When we found out we were going to get extended and be there for the holidays we started a thing," Catlin said. "We said, 'Well if home is going to be the best place for Christmas let's make this the second best place to be,' and so this is part of the cheer operation."

For many this is not their first deployment, and it won't be their last, but on days like these they say it can't get any better.

"There's nothing that beats this after a long deployment," Catlin said.

On Tuesday HSC-9 'Tridents' will return home to Naval Station Norfolk.