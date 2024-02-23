Langley-based squadron keeps Air Force moving in the skies and on the ground

LANGLEY AFB, Va. — This month, I did something I've never done before. I had the honor of awarding News 3's "Squadron of the Month" to members of the Air Force.

Usually, my monthly segments focus on the Navy, but I recently spent time with the men and women of the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron, a large group dedicated to keeping airmen on the move. The squadron has called Langley AFB in Hampton home since 2010.

According to the Air Force, the 633d LRS provides combat logistics to one of Air Combat Command's largest fighter wings, more than 40 F-22 Raptors, and other aircraft. In addition, the squadron leads deployment readiness for nearly 8,000 airmen at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, is responsible for U.S. Army mobility missions embarking from Langley, and supports Operation Noble Eagle missions.

The squadron's main area of responsibility includes planning and executing all deployment and distribution operations for cargo, passengers and personal property. The squadron also manages close to 900 vehicles on the base, millions of dollars of fuel delivery, and $620M in supplies and other materials.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 633rd LRS was honored with the Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award for excellent performance during a tumultuous period in American military history.

