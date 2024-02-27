Sen. Kiggans, others look at how expansion of Dept. Veteran Affairs coverage impacts Hampton Roads veterans

NORFOLK, Va. — They were exposed to chemicals while serving their country. Now they're seeing an expansion in their healthcare.

Monday, the Department of Veterans affairs announced the move to expand VA health coverage, years earlier than anticipated.

In years past, thousands of veterans have filed disability claims to the VA to address health concerns stemming from toxin exposure.

An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011.

"Many of the cases I handled for VA disability involved toxin exposure," said Rob Gillikin, attorney at Law Office of Robert Gillikin II. "It can go all the way back to Vietnam Veterans with Agent Orange exposure, all the way to current veterans coming out of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with burn pit exposure. And any number of toxin exposures in between."

Over the years, News 3 has spoken with veterans that said the chemicals they were exposed to during service resulted in persistent health issues.

"Every morning I wake up, my chest is tight, and my throat feels like it's closing up," Retired Air Force Major Sgt. Brian Graves told News 3 back in 2021.

"You're looking at veterans who have lifelong ailments varying with their severity that need medical treatment," said Gillikin.

In the past, while medical care was needed, it's been difficult for many veterans to get health coverage.

"[It] is often hard to get it without the service connection established as a prerequisite," explained Gillikin.

The PACT Act expanded benefits for those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxins. After Monday's announcement, the medical coverage for Veterans that meet the criteria will start March 5, 2024. That's expected to help Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 era veterans with exposure to toxins at home and abroad.

It adds additional presumptive conditions and locations that mean Veterans won't be required to include a service connection as a prerequisite. It will also provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care.

After Monday's announcement, the veterans will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits. And the VA reports that if you've been denied for something that is now considered presumptive, you can file a supplemental claim.

Gillikin explains the change in law means easier access to coverage.

"This could potentially expand healthcare benefits for thousands to tens of thousands of veterans locally," said Gillikin.

"We need to make sure we're actually implementing that and getting it done because there's no time to wait," Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) told News 3. "[Monday's announcement] is a very big deal for Hampton Roads. We have one of the largest veteran populations here in the second district. We are always trying to get those health care benefits to those who have served our country."

Kiggans said the expansion of VA healthcare access ahead of schedule is a great victory for our veterans in Hampton Roads.

"VA benefits are something they have earned," said Kiggins. "We want to make sure they can access those benefits."

"Do we have enough resources in the healthcare system to handle this?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"Because we are expanding access to care, we need to make sure we have the providers in place," said Kiggans. "And we know we are healthcare provider challenged right now across the country and really every health lane. So, we need to make sure in the VA healthcare space we can hire people, I know sometimes there can be a delay . . . that is an important piece. When we expand care we need to make sure we have the providers there to give the care."

"This will bring an even greater surge of getting more people and veterans covered under this PACT Act," said Denzel Glover, director at Mission United at the United Way South Hampton Roads/veteran.

Glover said the application process is easier than ever.

"Electronically it's easier to track, it's easier to look at where it is in the process," said Glover. "That way it's not a wait and see kind of method."

While the VA process can have wait times, he said it's worth it for veterans to seek care and there are resources available to help navigate the system.

"It's about communicating and getting that information out," said Glover. "The biggest thing to do is contact someone, you can contact us at Mission United, and ask those questions."

"Make the appointment, make the phone call to be seen so we can get treatment started, so we can partner with them in their road to health," added Kiggans.

"It's our job to make sure they're taken care of," added Glover. "And they deserve it."