The Wounded Warrior Project: How the organization stands in the gap for service members

NORFOLK, Va. — A third of all military veterans in Virginia live in Hampton Roads. Warriors who traveled the globe often choose to make our area home and transition into civilian life here. That is not always an easy thing to do.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a nonprofit organization that stands in the gap, helping to not only ease the change but also provide unwavering support, connection and resources.

Jen Lewis sat down with two military veterans to learn more.

Taniki Richard is a Marine Corps veteran who leaned on the nonprofit.

“The Wounded Warrior Project’s mission is to honor and empower wounded warriors," she explained. "What that meant to me was they gave me space to make the change to heal.”

Richard was on active duty for 11 years. She joined to escape a tough upbringing where she was the oldest of seven.

Wounded Warrior Project Taniki Richard, Marine Corp Veteran

“The way the Marine Corp brought me up, I was a young girl at the time. I was naive to the dangers I could face by being and venturing out on my own," she told Jen. "I craved stability. So that’s what I thought the Marine Corp would give me.”

Initially, that was the case, but Richard says things changed.

“Just because you join the military doesn’t mean that everyone has honor, courage and commitment," she said. "I was raped in sea school and without knowing it, I carried that burden on my shoulders quietly, but it became very, very loud.”

That burden became so loud that Richard was medically retired in 2012. That’s when the Wounded Warrior Project found her—she was invited to a dinner to learn what was offered and that opened the door to healing.

“There were other warriors who were like me who had similar depression and anxiety," Richard told Jen. "It was right there in that moment, where I felt like I could see the light of day again.”

The Wounded Warrior Project had her back, and, eventually, Richard was able to smile and sing again. She wound up becoming a peer support group leader and finding her voice. Now, she openly shares her story to empower others.

“It was an honor to see how I could give back, how I could brighten up someone’s day, how I could give them hope because I’m standing here," she said. "I’m still here."

There are more than 100 peer support groups around the country bringing warriors together. Locally, they meet via Zoom and in person on the Southside and on the Peninsula.

One of those groups is where Richard met Margarita Cruz Vargas, who at the time was a newly-retired warrior. After serving our country for 23 years, she was struggling.

“The first two years were very difficult because you’re used to all your friends, your family that you meet in the Navy, you know, and now it’s like, 'Okay you’re retired,'" Vargas told Jen. "What are you going to do now?”

Margarita Cruz Vargas Margarita Curz, Navy Veteran

Margarita felt alone. The latest annual warrior survey found two out of three veterans served by the Wounded Warrior Project report feeling lonely.

However, by stepping out and locking arms with a peer support group, Vargas uncovered just what she needed: sisterhood, brotherhood and camaraderie. Vargas now volunteers as a leader for the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Peer Support Group.

“I love giving," she said. "I love making sure people are happy because of what I went through. It was a really sad time.”

Margarita Cruz Vargas Margarita Cruz Vargas, Navy Veteran

Because wounds are not always visible, the Wounded Warrior Project has programs and services that provide veterans with access to mental health services, career counseling and much more. The nonprofit also provides long-term rehabilitative care for the wounds you can see.

Taniki Richard is also a National Campaign member.

“The fact that we’re doing that kind of work as a community and meeting and growing and growing together... It’s something that just has to continue to keep going for our veterans," she said.

The Wounded Warrior Project serves veterans and service members who were in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001. No need is too small or too great.

For help finding resources and support groups or to get more information, click here.