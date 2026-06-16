Families reunited after 11 months as USS Mitscher returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Families have gathered to welcome the USS Mitscher's (DDG 57) return to Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer's return comes after an 11-month deployment. The USS Mitscher was sent to both the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS Mitscher initially deployed on Jul 25, 2025, to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Its pre-deployment certification was done as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, but it deployed independently to the aforementioned fleet areas of operation.

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