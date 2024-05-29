Virginia Beach high school student selected for elite U.S. Navy summer program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Princess Anne High School student was selected for an Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy, according to the U.S. Navy.

Kenul Vantwest will complete an intensive eight-week summer program for the U.S. Navy, at Deleware State University.

Upon completion he will achieve his FAA Private Pilot's License, the Navy said.

The program runs from June 9 through Aug. 2.

Vantwest is one of 28 11th and 12th-grade students throughout the United States to be selected for the program.

The program was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase exposure to Naval Aviation.

Select universities throughout the country provide this flight training, which is offered at zero cost to the students.

The program is available to students participating in the Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

The program is a STEM initiative funded by the Naval STEM Coordination Office.