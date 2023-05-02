Neighbors, volunteer organizations lend helping hand during Virginia Beach tornado cleanup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While Great Neck Road has partially opened, the streets leading into the neighborhoods that were most impacted by Sunday's EF-3 tornado remain closed to anyone who isn't a resident.

This includes volunteers, so some that are eager to help their neighbors are taking matters into their own hands.

Kali McMillen grew up in the Green Neck community and attended Cox High School.

Several of her childhood friends and their families were impacted by Sunday's twister, and have been staying in hotels since.

"My sister's friends are displaced living in hotels right now, they don't have their things, their cars are destroyed," McMillen said.

McMillen is organizing a tornado relief drive to help her neighbors in need, collecting basic necessities like clothing, toothpaste, pet supplies and other items people in the most damaged homes had to leave behind.

"I'm trying my best to get to the people, and I have the connections to the people, so right now my plan is to be in touch with Cox High School. See what the need is and go from there," McMillen said.

The Red Cross is currently communicating with city officials, and are ready to deploy once they're told they are needed.

Meanwhile, Volunteer Hampton Roads says the City is asking that volunteers do not self deploy.

Volunteer Hampton Roads says they are working to coordinate potential volunteers starting now through May 8, and will then deploy if and when the City requests assistance.