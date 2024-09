NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools is celebrating the groundbreaking of the future Huntington Middle School on Thursday morning at nine.

The old Huntington Middle School building closed in 2018 due to poor conditions, and this new building took more than three years to approve.

Currently, the Huntington Middle students share the same building with kids attending Heritage High School.

School officials hope to get students in the building by January of 2026.