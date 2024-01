NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue is investigating how a portable classroom caught fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to report of a commercial structure fire at 8:35 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a portable classroom behind the main Tidewater Park Elementary School building.

Crews declared fire control just after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

