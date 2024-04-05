Officer shoots person attempting to flee traffic stop, Suffolk Police say

SUFFOLK, Va. - A person is in the hospital after they were shot by a Suffolk police officer Thursday night. According to a police release, the person had driven toward an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Police say they pulled the vehicle over a little after 9:30 p.m. on St. James Avenue near W. Washington Street, which is less than a block away from the police department in the city's downtown area. Police say, during the stop, the vehicle took off in the direction of one of the officers.

That's when police say an officer fired several shots, hitting the driver. The pursuit then continued for another block.

According to police, first responders treated the injured suspect at the scene before they were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The police release goes on to say that officers "apprehended" two additional suspects and are still searching for a fourth.

The officer that fired their gun is now on administrative leave, according to police. Criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.