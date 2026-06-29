Officials urge residents to take precautions as drought conditions continue

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) encourages those enjoying the outdoors to take precautions as Virginia continues to endure a drought. These precautions focus around low water conditions and wildfires.

Despite low water, boats can still access boating sites according to DWR. Although it is advised to inspect any launch before backing a trailer down. Backing a trailer too far down may cause the wheels to fall off.

News Drought warning/watch advisories expand across more counties in Virginia Web Staff

Similarly, fishing can still be enjoyed during low water levels but individuals should be aware of water conditions when fishing on rivers or lakes. Previous routes on rivers may no longer be open due to low water. DWR also says boaters should manage speed when traveling on shallow water that may contain unmarked navigational hazards, stumps and other debris to prevent getting stuck.

Activities outside of the water like wildlife watching, hunting, hiking, and camping all remain open on DWR's Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). However, users are advised to be alert about fire safety and remain careful during drought conditions. The likelihood of wildfires is increased, and open fires are of one of the biggest causes. As of now, campfires are allowed on most WMAs for users enjoyment. Although, as drought conditions continue to be monitored, campfire bans may go into effect.

All updates may be found on the DWR website and on the Explore the Wild App. Visitors are encouraged to check before attending.

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