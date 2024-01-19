Watch Now
One man found not-guilt of murder in 2020 Portsmouth shooting death: Lawyer

Posted at 6:09 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 18:09:37-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The lawyer representing one man charged in a 2020 shooting death says his client has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.

In September 2020, police found 20-year-old Daquan Terryon Jordan with multiple gunshot wounds in his torso near the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue, according to police. Jordan died at the scene

2 men charged in September 2020 fatal shooting in Portsmouth that left 20-year-old man dead

1:59 PM, Jul 16, 2021

Tayv'on Black and Carlton Sherrod Jr. were charged in connection to the shooting.

Black was charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, concealing or compounding offenses, removal of evidence and obstruction of justice. Sherrod was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, concealing or compounding offenses, removal of evidence and obstruction of justice.

The not guilty ruling down on Thursday in Portsmouth.

