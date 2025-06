NORFOLK, Va. — After we told you the story of an 11-year-old Virginia Beach girl who saved her father's life with CPR while he was having a heart attack, we spoke to one of the doctors who worked with him: Dr. Deepak Talreja, chief cardiologist with Sentara Health, about the warning signs you need to look for if you're having a heart attack — and the three most important things you can do now to prevent having one.

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt gets to the heart of the issue.