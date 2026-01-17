Newly-sworn in Spanberger outlines vision for Virginia during inaugural address

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians gathered in Richmond to witness the inauguration of the commonwealth's first female governor, Abigail Spanberger.

The Democratic governor was sworn wearing an all-white outfit, a likely reference to the suffragettes that led the way for women's rights in the 20th century.

During her speech, Spanberger pointed to Virginia's history and her plans for the future. The newly-sworn in governor reflected on the importance of her becoming the first woman to lead the commonwealth.

"The history and the gravity of this moment are not lost on me — I maintain an abiding sense of gratitude to those who worked generation after generation to ensure women could be among those casting ballots, but who could only dream of a day like today," Spanberger said.

Spanberger went on to address political division in her speech. She made reference to a famous quote from Virginia's second governor, Thomas Jefferson, saying his appeal remains "timeless."

"'United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.'" I’ll say that again. 'Let us not split into factions' which would 'destroy that union upon which our existence hangs,'" Spanberger said.

During her time on the campaign trail, Spanberger pledged to tackle the issue of rising costs for Virginians. She reiterated this promise during her speech Saturday.

"And as we write this next chapter, we will work relentlessly to make life more affordable for our fellow Virginians," Spanberger said.

Specifically, the governor made note of rising costs in housing, energy, and healthcare. Spanberger campaigned heavily on her "Growing Virginia Plan," which included plans to establish a paid leave program, increase access to affordable childcare, further investments for the Port of Virginia and support access to apprenticeship programs.

Following her speech, Spanberger signed an executive order to establish expert workgroups to improve implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act while accelerating efforts to expand access to advanced mathematics instruction.

"We will work to ensure every child in the Commonwealth receives a world-class education at every level — providing them a solid foundation in reading and math, and preparing our kids for a prosperous future," Spanberger said during her speech.

Spanberger also said "recklessness coming out of Washington" has prompted many to worry. She claimed the Trump administration's policies have harmed Virginians' livelihoods.

"You are worried about an administration that is gilding buildings while schools crumble, breaking the social safety net, and sowing fear across our communities — betraying the values of who we are as Americans, the very values we celebrate here on these steps," Spanberger said.

Outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in attendance for Spanberger's inauguration. Earlier this week, during his final State of the Commonwealth Address, Youngkin celebrated his favorite accomplishments during his tenure. He emphasized the need to continue initiatives started under his administration.

"The Commonwealth is soaring. The Commonwealth is alive with opportunity, the Commonwealth is competing and winning, the Commonwealth is stronger today than she has ever been," Youngkin said. "This is the state of the Commonwealth that I have had the immense honor of serving these past four years."

Spanberger has already signed 10 executive orders on her first day as governor.