Gov. Youngkin endorses Former President Trump in social media post

Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 21:44:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Youngkin endorsed Donald Trump in a post on the social media platform X Wednesday evening.

He said, in part, that "It's time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden."

The governor's endorsement comes after Former President Trump won the GOP primary in Virginia on Super Tuesday.

