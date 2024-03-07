Gov. Youngkin endorses Former President Trump in social media post

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Youngkin endorsed Donald Trump in a post on the social media platform X Wednesday evening.

He said, in part, that "It's time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden."

It’s time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden. pic.twitter.com/jnF1iFVRkk — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 7, 2024

The governor's endorsement comes after Former President Trump won the GOP primary in Virginia on Super Tuesday.