Governor Youngkin takes action on more than 80 bills

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Youngkin took action on more than 80 bills Friday.

He approved new laws that ban discrimination in the issuance of marriage licenses, give new protections for military members who rent homes and are called on to deal with emergencies, adds members of the space force to the military parents equal protection act and extends a deadline to limit sewer runoff into the Chesapeake Bay.

Youngkin amended 12 bills, including one bill that would have officially changed the Virginia Beach voting system to single-member districts. He wants lawmakers to add a line that would review the law based on legal challenges to the system.

He vetoed eight bills, one of those would limit firearm transfers, and another would maintain and enhance data sharing for voter registration lists.