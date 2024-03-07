'Time to unite around strong leadership:' Governor Youngkin endorses Trump

NORFOLK, Va. — When Glenn Youngkin campaigned to be governor in 2021, he received Donald Trump's endorsement, but never held a rally with him.

That led to some to question whether Youngkin was keeping Trump at arm's length.

On Wednesday night, Youngkin endorsed Trump for president in 2024.

Politics Gov. Youngkin endorses former President Trump in social media post Sammi Bilitz

"It's time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden," he wrote on social media.

The endorsement comes as no real surprise as Youngkin had previously said he would support Trump if he became the nominee, but he did wait until Trump was the last candidate left for the Republicans.

"At the end of the day when you are a part of party, party allegiance is very important and if your party is not in power then that means you're not in power," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

Politics Are Virginia and North Carolina in play in November election? Brendan Ponton

Trump lost in Virginia in 2016 and 2020. Democrats in Richmond took aim at the endorsement.

"I'm disappointed the governor would tarnish the Virginia brand by putting his stamp on a guy with over 90 indictments pending and trying to overthrow our government," said State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax County).

Talking to reporters Thursday, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears quoted a Bible verse and said, "Everybody has to make their own decisions."

In 2022, Sears said Republicans should move on from Trump following disappointing results of the Midterm Elections.

At the time, Trump took to social media to take credit for Youngkin's victory as governor and insinuated his name was Chinese.

"You all know me," Youngkin said at the time. "I do not call people names. I really work hard to bring people together and that's what we're working on."

Watch previous story: Are Virginia and North Carolina in play in November election?

Are Virginia and North Carolina in play in November?

Youngkin also did not attend last weekend's Trump rally in Richmond, but now is backing Trump in 2024.

News 3 asked Claville whether Youngkin may get any consideration for Vice President.

"I myself do not foresee our governor throwing his hat in the race to be a vice president candidate in this slate," he said. "I will say look [at] 2028."

On Truth Social, Trump thanked Youngkin for his endorsement, calling him "fantastic."