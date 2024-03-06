Are Virginia and North Carolina in play in November election?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination for president, leaving just Donald Trump as the last candidate still in the race.

On the Democratic side, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips ended a long shot bid for the White House, making Joe Biden the only candidate still standing.

That means Trump and Biden are heading to a 2020 rematch this November.

Last time, Biden won in Virginia while Trump carried North Carolina.

"We never take anything for granted. We have elections every year. We're a deep, deep purple state," said Susan Swecker, the chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia. "I have faith in Virginia voters that they are going to re-elect Joe Biden and say no, once again, to Donald Trump."

A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won in Virginia since 2004; while Democrats haven't won in North Carolina since 2008.

"The polling is sufficiently close this year that with the right kind of hard work and the dynamics that accompany that, [Trump] could potentially carry Virginia this year," said Rich Anderson, the chair of the Republican Party of Virginia.

While Trump defeated Haley Tuesday night by 28%, she still got 35% of the vote.

News 3 asked Anderson whether that's a sign the Republican Party is fractured.

"I don't feel that it's fractured," said Anderson. "I feel we have a breadth of opinion."

So far, experts give Democrats the advantage in Virginia and Republicans have it in North Carolina.

It's a rematch polling has suggested voters aren't thrilled about.

"I happen to think voters will be energized because a lot does ride on this election," said Anderson.

"We have a job to do to deliver the strong message of what the president has done for us and what he is going to continue to do," said Swecker.