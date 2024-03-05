Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Updates and what to know this Super Tuesday

election day voting.png
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 05:54:20-05

Today, voters in multiple states, including Virginia and North Carolina, are heading to the polls.

Election results for Super Tuesday:

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote

Full 2024 Virginia & Northeast North Carolina Primary Election Results

3:19 AM, Nov 07, 2023

In Virginia, voters will only be voting on their party's nominees for president.

voting

Politics

Virginia voters to head to polls for Super Tuesday

Brendan Ponton
5:59 PM, Mar 04, 2024

In North Carolina, there are not only the presidential primaries on the ballot, but also primaries for congressional elections and numerous state and local races, including for governor.

north carolina polls voting 2024 primary

Politics

Crowded North Carolina ballot awaits Super Tuesday's primary voters

Samuel King
7:31 PM, Mar 04, 2024

6:30 A.M.
Polls will open in North Carolina.

6 A.M.
Polls will open in Virginia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier