LIVE BLOG: Updates and what to know this Super Tuesday

Today, voters in multiple states, including Virginia and North Carolina, are heading to the polls.
Election results for Super Tuesday:
Full 2024 Virginia & Northeast North Carolina Primary Election Results
3:19 AM, Nov 07, 2023
In Virginia, voters will only be voting on their party's nominees for president.
Politics
Virginia voters to head to polls for Super Tuesday
5:59 PM, Mar 04, 2024
In North Carolina, there are not only the presidential primaries on the ballot, but also primaries for congressional elections and numerous state and local races, including for governor.
Politics
Crowded North Carolina ballot awaits Super Tuesday's primary voters
7:31 PM, Mar 04, 2024
6:30 A.M.
Polls will open in North Carolina.
6 A.M.
Polls will open in Virginia.