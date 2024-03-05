LIVE BLOG: Updates and what to know this Super Tuesday

Today, voters in multiple states, including Virginia and North Carolina, are heading to the polls.

In Virginia, voters will only be voting on their party's nominees for president.

In North Carolina, there are not only the presidential primaries on the ballot, but also primaries for congressional elections and numerous state and local races, including for governor.

6:30 A.M.

Polls will open in North Carolina.