North Carolina Primaries: The race to choose ballot for governor, others

Voting in Kill Devil Hills
Posted at 8:25 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 20:51:07-05

North Carolinians had multiple races on their primary ballots this Super Tuesday.

Voters were choosing nominees for US House District 1 - Republican, Republican, Democratic and Libertarian governor nominees, Republican and Democratic lieutenant governor nominees, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, and multiple local races.

Below are the results for the major state races:

North Carolina Governor - Democratic Primary: Josh Stein

North Carolina Governor - Republican Primary: Mark Robinson

We will update this article when more results are called.

For the results on local races, click below.

