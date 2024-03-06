North Carolina Primaries: The race to choose ballot for governor, others

North Carolinians had multiple races on their primary ballots this Super Tuesday.

Voters were choosing nominees for US House District 1 - Republican, Republican, Democratic and Libertarian governor nominees, Republican and Democratic lieutenant governor nominees, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, and multiple local races.

Politics LIVE BLOG: Updates and what to know this Super Tuesday Web Staff

Below are the results for the major state races:

North Carolina Governor - Democratic Primary: Josh Stein

North Carolina Governor - Republican Primary: Mark Robinson

We will update this article when more results are called.

For the results on local races, click below.