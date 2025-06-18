Social media responds to the winners/losers of Virginia's Primary Election Day

Virginia's primary elections have settled some races while teeing up larger showdowns for the general election in November.

Across social media, candidates and constituents have reacted to Tuesday's election results.

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was a six-way race that ended with State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi claiming victory. She was closely trailed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney by around 4,000 votes.

Stoney did not concede on election night, but he took to social media the following day to congratulate Hashmi.

The Democratic Party of Virginia had already congratulated Hashmi on her victory before Stoney conceded on Wednesday.

According to election data collected by The New York Times, Stoney lost the popular vote in Richmond to Hashmi. Multiple social media accounts attributed this data as a clear rejection of Stoney's tenure as mayor.

If Levar Stoney had not been such a universally despised Mayor by the end of his second term in Richmond, he may have won tonight running away. Only got 20.7% in his hometown and is currently only down 3.6k votes.



Good lesson: Don’t play with the people’s water. They will… — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) June 18, 2025

On the other hand, Virginia Beach State Sen. Aaron Rouse took to social media to concede his bid for lieutenant governor. Hashmi held an over 7,000 vote lead over Rouse.

While the results aren’t what we hoped for, it’s clear our message resonated across Virginia. I’m grateful to every person who supported our campaign. Your energy and efforts are what make this Commonwealth great, and I’m proud to have you on my team.



Congratulations to… — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVA) June 18, 2025

Hashmi is set face off against the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. Talk-radio host John Reid ran unopposed and coasted to secure the GOP nomination on Tuesday.

On social media, Reid wrote: "The GOP ticket is ready to lead."

The GOP ticket is ready to lead.



I thank you for the amazing grass roots support all across Virginia.



Virginians are tired of the radical Trans ideology thats hurting kids, high taxes and the never ending car taxes, and government red tape making new housing and development… pic.twitter.com/xIEQCqA7gQ — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) June 18, 2025

Regarding local election results, Norfolk's Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi won his re-election bid against challenger John Butler. Fatehi's opponent gave him a significant challenge, as Butler received many notable endorsements from local leaders, including Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Norfolk activists, who were present at Fatehi's election watch party, congratulated the incumbent on winning his primary race.

The Republican primary for the Chesapeake Sheriff's race saw police officer Wallace Chadwick III defeat incumbent Sheriff Dave Rosado, who was promoted to the role in November 2024.

Chadwick thanked his supporters on social media following his victory:

In Newport News, Shannon Jones, who works for the City Attorney's Office, challenged and defeated the longtime incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn. She posted about her victory on Facebook.

Prior to Tuesday's votes being tallied, Jones posted a picture of Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones supporting her campaign.

The race for governor between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears did not require a primary election as both candidates ran unopposed within their own party.

Early voting for the general election will begin on Sept. 19, with election day being on Nov. 4.