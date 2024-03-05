Hampton Roads sees low voter turnout as of midday Super Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s primary day in Virginia and voters casting their ballots.

Multiple election workers in Hampton Roads told News 3 that turnout has been "low" and in some areas "very low." Some said people just don't seem to show up for primaries.

News 3 first stopped in at a location in Virginia Beach to see why folks stopped by the polls.

"Well, I always vote," said Joseph Genco of Virginia Beach. "I wouldn't imagine missing it. It's my obligation as a citizen."

Locked doors at the Voter Registration and Election building left some voters confused.

"I'm not sure where the miscommunication came fromh," said Phyllis Stewart of Virginia Beach. "I figured because I voted here last year I would come back. People have been coming here, trying to vote, the doors are locked and they leave. So this is why we'll probably have a low turn out in Virginia Beach."

The Virginia Beach voting registrar explained that was because that location was for early voting and voters needed to go instead to their precinct.

As of noon, Virginia Beach reports it saw 13,164 voters. The registrar said the city appeared to be on track to have around 10% voter turnout.

Portsmouth was looking at a roughly 5% voter turnout as of 3 p.m., Chesapeake was on track to have a 5% to 7% voter turnout by the end of the day and Suffolk said its largest precinct saw 351 voters as of noon.

Other cities, including Norfolk, told News 3 they won't have numbers until after voting ends.

The voters who ventured out said they won't be deterred.

"I am going to vote today," said Peggy Taylor of Virginia Beach. "Unless they are going to do it tomorrow, they are going to get my vote."

They came out for certain candidates. Some mentioned supporting Biden, others Trump.

"I just think he did so well for us before, and I have 100% faith in him, and I really do in my heart believe he cares about the United States of America," said Rose Ward of Virginia Beach.

Others noted key issues.

"Secure the border, absolutely," said Pete Spooner of Virginia Beach. "Immigration. I'm an immigrant myself, came in in 1974 from England. Did it the right way."

"School funding," said Steven Spooner of Virginia Beach. "Teachers not getting paid enough. That's a big thing for me because most heroes from my childhood are my teachers."

Everyone said voting is a good way to be heard.

"It's an opportunity to let your thoughts and concerns be known," said Anthony Stanton of Virginia Beach.

"You can't complain if you're not going to vote," added Taylor.

This election Virginia voters are voting on their party's nominees for president. Democrats have three names on the ballot, Republicans have six options.