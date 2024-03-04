Virginia voters to head to polls for Super Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads have already voted for Super Tuesday, picking their Republican and Democratic nominees for president.

More than 5,000 people voted early in-person in Virginia Beach, according the voter registrar.

"It's much easier for us to do everything early," said Judy O'Rourke, a voter. "Voting is no different."

Politics What's on the ballot this year in Virginia and North Carolina? Brendan Ponton

Nearly 10,000 voted by mail in the city.

For the Democrats, three names are on the ballot, but President Biden is expected to win easily.

Republicans have six options, although Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are the only two still in the race.

"I think she's much better on national defense," said O'Rourke. "She knows much more. I don't think she will be so quick on the trigger as Trump has proven to be."

Trump supporters remain optimistic about the race.

"I think [Haley] had up up a valiant fight, but the writing is on the wall," said State Sen. John McGuire (R-Hanover), who is on Trump's leadership team in Virginia. "Trump is leading by double digits in Virginia right now."

Watch related coverage: What's on the ballot this year in Virginia and North Carolina?

What's on the ballot this year in Virginia and North Carolina?

Both candidates have been in the Commonwealth in the last week.

Haley made two stops last week, including to Richmond.

"This is a decision of do you want more of the same or do we want a new direction?" Haley said.

Trump was in Richmond over the weekend.

"We're going to make a big play for Virginia," he said. "You know that."

At stake on Super Tuesday, 885 nominating delegates for Republicans nationwide, about a third of the total number.

Virginia has 48 delegates.

News What's at stake on Super Tuesday in Virginia & North Carolina? Brendan Ponton

Haley has only won one primary so far in the District of Columbia, but has stayed in the race.

"If she gets one more vote than Trump, I'll be happy," said O'Rourke.

"She should drop out of the race and all the Republicans should unite around Trump, so that we can win in November," said McGuire.

Polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.