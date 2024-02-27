What's on the ballot this year in Virginia and North Carolina?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voters in Virginia and North Carolina will have different options on the ballot on Super Tuesday, March 5.

In Virginia, it's a simple process: voters are only choosing their party's nominees for president.

In North Carolina, there is plenty more on the ballot, including the presidential primaries as well as statewide races, like governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

"Right now, voters, I believe, are heavily engaged and also excited about this primary," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

While Super Tuesday is a simpler election in Virginia, there will be another primary in June to determine which congressional candidates are on the ballot.

Then, in the fall, local races will be on the ballot as well.

"You'll see a lot of action here in Hampton Roads," said Claville. "Not only that, but because we are the center of political power for the state, we're going to see a lot of engagement."

The polls are open in Virginia on March 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In North Carolina, they will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.