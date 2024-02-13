What's at stake on Super Tuesday in Virginia & North Carolina?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voters in Virginia and North Carolina are both picking their party's nominees for president on Super Tuesday, March 5.

"Primaries and causes are a process in which delegates are chosen in order to represent their respective parties at their conventions," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

Early voting is continuing in Virginia and North Carolina, early in-person voting starts on Feb. 15.

"The delegates that are chosen by both parties will then go to the conventions and vote for the nominee in which the voters in the state primaries voted for," said Claville.

With 16 states and territories voting on Super Tuesday, 48 Republican delegates are up for grabs in Virginia and 74 are in North Carolina.

On the Democratic side, 118 delegates are up grabs in Virginia and 130 are in North Carolina.

The delegates will then go to their respective party conventions this summer: Chicago for the Democrats and Milwaukee for Republicans.

By the time Super Tuesday gets here, Claville thinks it will be clear who the nominees for each party will be.

"By Super Tuesday, we will know exactly who the nominees are," he said. "However, at this particular point, we know who the front runners are - the current President Joe Biden for his party and then the former President Donald Trump for his party."

The delegates will vote for the nominees, and then the parties will have formal nominees setting up the race for the White House in November.

"Super Tuesday is always important, more specifically for the enthusiasm of voters," Claville said. "For each party, it's an opportunity to really start the election process and to get on the road, do stump speeches, and visit with constituents."