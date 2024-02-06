How to vote in Virginia, North Carolina as Super Tuesday approaches

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in Virginia and North Carolina are heading to the polls for Super Tuesday on March 5.

Both states offer forms of early voting, but people can also head to the polls on the actual Election Day.

In Virginia, early voting began last month, including early in-person voting at registrar's offices.

News Early voting for Presidential Primary starts off slow in Hampton Roads Brendan Ponton

"In Virginia, you will be asked for an acceptable form of ID," said Walter Latham, the York County Registrar. "One of those would be a Virginia driver's license."

People in Virginia can also vote by mail, which no longer requires a witness signature.

"You need your driver's license number and your social security number, so that we know who you are, and then you can also apply by doing a paper application," said Latham. "We will mail the ballot to you."

On Election Day, people voting in-person would cast their ballots at their voter precinct, not at the registrar's office.

"Sometimes people do get confused because they will say, 'Well, I voted here last time,' but it was during early voting," said Latham. "If they wait till Primary Day, they've got to go in-person to the regular polling place."

If there are issues voting, people can vote provisionally and the registrar's office will verify someone's information and then count their vote.

News Absentee voting changes in North Carolina this year Samuel King

In North Carolina, people can vote early in-person starting on Feb. 15.

They can also vote by mail, but it must reach the registrar by the date of the actual election.

In Virginia, mail-in ballots have to reach the registrar by March 8 at noon, three days after Election Day.

Super Tuesday marks the beginning of a busy election season in Virginia and North Carolina.

"Super Tuesday is always important, more specifically for the enthusiasm of voters," said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University. "For each party, it's an opportunity to really start the election process."