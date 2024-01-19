Early voting for Presidential Primary starts off slow in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting for the 2024 presidential primary races got off to a slow start on Friday.

News 3 went by the Virginia Beach Registrar's Office for about two hours and saw fewer than ten people vote.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 65 people had voted, the Registrar told News 3.

Early in-person lasts through March 2. People can also vote by mail.

"A lot of people may be waiting to find out how the race shapes up before they actually vote," said Walter Latham at the Registrar of York County.

The weather also likely didn't help the turnout.

People can vote in either the Democratic or Republican Party at their Registrar's office. They will need a form of identification, like a driver's license.

"Because we're having a Republican and Democratic primary, same day voters will be asked to state which party they want to vote in," said Latham. "It doesn't mean they're a Republican or a Democrat, but they have to tell us which election they want to vote in because there are two separate ballots."

On the ballot, there are three Democrats, including President Joe Biden.

On the Republican side, there are six candidates, including Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have dropped out.

"People can still vote for them," said Latham. "The machine will still tally them. The ballots were already approved and printed, so those names will still show up."

Virginia is one of 16 states and territories to host its primaries on Super Tuesday, March 5.