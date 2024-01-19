Early voting for the Presidential Primary begins Jan. 19

VIRGINIA — Early voting for the Presidential Primary starts Friday in Virginia.

This year, Virginia will have a dual presidential primary election on March 5, according to the Department of Elections. Meaning, both the Democratic and Republican parties will have their primary election on the same day, and voters can vote in either primary, but not both.

Starting Jan. 19, people can vote early in-person at the general registrar's office or a satellite location in their registered jurisdiction, according to the Dept. of Elections. Officers of election will ask voters if the want to vote in the Democratic Party Primary or the Republican Primary.

Choosing one of the ballots will not register the voter with either political party because Virginia does not have party registration.

There are six candidates on the Republican primary ballot:



Chris Christie

Ryan L. Binkley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Ron D. DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

There are three candidates on the Democratic primary ballot:

Marianne Williamson

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Dean Benson Phillips

The location of your general registrar's office can be found on the Dept. of Elections' website, where there is also an list of acceptable forms of identification needed before you can cast your ballot.

Absentee ballots will also start being mailed on Friday, according to the Dept. of Elections. Anyone can request an absentee ballot in-person, by mail, online or by contacting your registrar's office. Voter's can drop off their absentee ballot at their registrar's office, polling location on Election Day or by mail if it is postmarked on or before March 5 and received by the general registrar before noon on March 8.

The Dept. of Elections says that curbside voting is available to those with disabilities and anyone over 65 years old, and those with with visual or manual dexterity impairment have the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot is Feb. 12, according to the Dept. of Elections. After Feb. 12, voters will have to use same-day registration and vote provisional ballot.

The deadline to apply for a mailed ballot is Feb. 23.

For more information, contact your registrars office or the Virginia Department of Elections.