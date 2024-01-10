Watch Now
Don Scott becomes 1st African-American Speaker of Virginia House of Delegates

New Virginia House of Delegates speaker, Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, waves to family in the gallery during the opening of the 2024 session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 10, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly’s first session of the new year marked a historic first: Del. Don Scott (D–Portsmouth) became the first African-American to be nominated by their caucus for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Del. Scott was officially confirmed as the new Speaker on Wednesday.

Virginia House Democrats announced their intent to confirm Del. Scott as House Speaker last November after he won the race to represent the 88th District in the state’s House of Delegates. Previously, he represented District 80 – a role he assumed in 2020.

After the 2023 general election, Virginia Democrats took control of the House and maintained control in the Senate. Following his win in November, Del. Scott told News 3 that protecting reproductive rights is a priority for state Democrats.

"[Democrats having control in the Senate and House] means that reproductive healthcare and access to abortion safe, legal and accessible will be enshrined in our constitution," Scott said.

