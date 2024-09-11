Watch Now
Harris widens lead over Trump in Virginia, per VCU poll

Tuesday night marked the 2024 Presidential Debate where Former President Trump and Vice President Harris met for the first time. However, this first meeting did not deter them from engaging in a heated debate.
RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a wider lead over former President Donald Trump in Virginia two months ahead of the 2024 election, according to a new poll from the Virginia Commonwealth University's Wilder School.

Harris leads with 46% to Trump's 36% of support among Virginia residents.

The chief concerns among voters in the commonwealth were cost of living (38%), reproductive rights (21%) and immigration (10%).

This poll was conducted from August 26 through September 6, and therefore does not factor in Tuesday night's debate. VCU will conduct another poll now that the debate is over.

