Harris widens lead over Trump in Virginia, per VCU poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a wider lead over former President Donald Trump in Virginia two months ahead of the 2024 election, according to a new poll from the Virginia Commonwealth University's Wilder School.

Harris leads with 46% to Trump's 36% of support among Virginia residents.

Watch: Trump, Harris go head-to-head in first debate

Trump and Harris went head-to-head at the 2024 presidential debate

The chief concerns among voters in the commonwealth were cost of living (38%), reproductive rights (21%) and immigration (10%).

This poll was conducted from August 26 through September 6, and therefore does not factor in Tuesday night's debate. VCU will conduct another poll now that the debate is over.