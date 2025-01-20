Immigration, energy, territory expansion highlighted in President Trump's agenda in inaugural address

WASHINGTON — From inside the Capitol Rotunda, Donald Trump delivered his first speech as 47th President of the United States—he made his first goals and initiatives very clear.

Trump spoke to a crowd bustling with former presidents, lawmakers, family members, and a handful of tech CEOs. Roughly 800 people were in attendance.

"The golden age of America begins now," Trump began.

Trump says his administration will focus on putting 'America first'

After a short preamble, Trump cut to the chase. He pivoted to criticize the crisis response efforts in California and areas impacted by the recent East Coast hurricanes.

Trump refuted the attempt on his life at a campaign event in Pennsylvania last summer, saying he was chosen by God to live on. He said his election is evidence that the American people wanted to bring immense change to how the government is run.

Trump went on to further detail his second term plans, this included day-one executive orders and long-term goals.

In their first 100 days in office, the presidents are expected to put forth major policy initiatives and executive actions to set the tone for the term — a precedent set by Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression.

"I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country," said Trump, adding that he will label cartels will as foreign terrorist organizations. Through the use of federal and state law enforcement, Trump said he will eliminate the presence of foreign gangs on domestic soil.

Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan has previously claimed immigration raids will begin as soon as Tuesday. Homan plans to mobilize ICE conduct these operations in major U.S. cities.

While on the topic of the economy, Trump publicly tasked his cabinet members with full executive authority to lower the prices of everyday goods. He cited government spending as the root cause for inflation; Trump believes his planned tariffs will relieve the cost of goods for working families.

Trump said he would formally declare a national energy crisis for America, recalling the phrase "drill baby drill," as his proposal solution to increase domestic energy supply.

The proposed "Department of Government Efficiency" will created with an aims to cut government spending. Tech billionaire Elon Musk — a staunch supporter of Trump's during the campaign who spent more than $250 million to help him get elected — first pitched this concept to Trump before the election.

"The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons," Trump said.

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to expanding America's influence. He wants to regain control of the Panama Canal, rename the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America,' and plant the American flag on the planet Mars.

The inaugural address went on to cover social issues and matters of gender—a hot button issue for many conservatives. Trump said the government will only recognize two genders, male and female. Trump wants his administration to "forge a color-blind and merit-based society."

Trump said he will reinstate military members ejected from the service for refusing vaccinations, and provide back pay.

"It is time for us to act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history's greatest civilization," said Trump as he concluded.