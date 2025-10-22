Miyares surges in VCU poll conducted after Jones' threatening text controversy

RICHMOND, Va. — The incumbent Republican attorney general gained a notable polling lead over his Democratic opponent, according to a poll conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University's Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs in October.

Jason Miyares, the GOP candidate seeking re-election, gained five percentage points when compared to the September VCU poll. The Democratic challenger, Jay Jones, trails for the first time in a 45% to 42% split. The poll was conducted from Oct. 6 to 14, so it is not yet known what impact, if any, the Oct. 16 attorney general debate may have had.

Notably, this poll was conducted after Jones' threatening text controversy garnered news coverage. On Oct. 3, the National Review reported on text messages sent by Jones that included threats of violence against a state lawmaker and his family back in 2022.

Jones, who represented Norfolk in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 through 2021, acknowledged and apologized for sending text messages to Del. Carrie Coyner in 2022 about hypothetically shooting Speaker Todd Gilbert and wishing violence upon Gilbert's children. Coyner has confirmed receiving these messages.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry," Jones said in a statement.

On the other hand, Miyares said he does not accept Jones' apology for the texts.

"He had a chance then to apologize," Miyares said. "Jay Jones is sorry only after it made the news. Jay Jones regrets it only after it has endangered his campaign. Jay Jones said he would take it back only because that's what he needs to do to try to stay on this ticket."

Politicians across both sides of the aisle have condemned Jones for sending these text messages; however, GOP leaders, including President Donald Trump, have almost unanimously called for the Democratic candidate to drop out of the race.

"Look, you would think he's totally discredited. I would think he wouldn't even be allowed to do that. Anybody would be put in prison for what he said," Trump told CBS News.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has also attempted to tie this controversy to Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for governor.

During the gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University, Earle-Sears persistently interrupted Spanberger to bring up this controversy. The Democrat condemned Jones for sending the threatening text messages — but, she stopped short of answering whether she would still fully support him in the attorney general race moving forward.

"It is up to every person to make their own decision," Spanberger said during the debate.

Virginia's attorney general race has consistently been one of the closest polled races across the statewide ticket. Jones did maintain a polling lead over Miyares in a majority of surveys conducted before Oct. 2025.