'Fighting for our democracy:' Protesters, law enforcement preparing for No Kings Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the second time, No Kings protests are happening as a way to protest the Trump Administration. In our area, as of Friday, eight protests were scheduled to be held.

Just like in June, people were expected to gather in multiple cities in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina and across the country Oct. 18. In Virginia Beach, people stood along a roadside chanting and holding signs during the June protest.

“We’re in it for the long run," said Williamsburg JCC Indivisible Co-founder Jeanette Potter said.

Potter is a member of Williamsburg JCC Indivisible, a group that organized a protest in Williamsburg in June. The group planned to have another protest Oct. 18.

"We will be peacefully and joyfully fighting for our democracy," said Potter.

In June, one concern raised by people News 3 talked with at a No Kings protest was the military parade President Trump held.

“I am embarrassed that this is what our tax dollars are going for," protester Abigail Southern-Kline said.

Potter said one concern she had going into the Oct. 18 protest was Trump using the National Guard to help with law enforcement in multiple cities.

“We’ve seen what’s been going on in Portland and Chicago and elsewhere. People are being drug from their cars, citizens or not. That’s a big, big problem," Potter said.

President Trump responded to the protests in June, telling CBS News he doesn’t see himself as a king.

“I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through Hell to get stuff approved," the President said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin put the Virginia National Guard in “state active duty” status in preparation for the protests. In a statement, he says, in part, this is “to ensure the Guard will be ready to respond alongside our substantially increased police presence to help keep Virginians safe.”

With planned protests across the country this weekend, including in Virginia, I want to be clear that Virginians have a fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but that right does not include the destruction of property, looting, vandalism, disruption of traffic,… — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) October 17, 2025

News 3 reached out to police departments in cities in our area where No Kings protests are scheduled. Three responded.

Newport News police were in contact with the organizers of the event there and will have extra officers and patrols in the area. Virginia Beach police were monitoring the plans for a protest there.

Williamsburg police had developed a “comprehensive response plan” if needed and say the department supports people exercising their first amendment right and remains committed to making sure everyone is safe.