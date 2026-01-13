Pusha T to headline Spanberger inauguration weekend's 'Made in Virginia Market'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Beach hip hop legend and 2026 Grammy nominee Pusha T will headline an event kicking off the inauguration weekend of Virginia's first female governor, Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Pusha T is expected to perform at the Made in Virginia Market on Friday around 7:30 p.m., according to a release.

The market will feature other local artists, including Hampton Roads' TeezySoDope, and SynHERgi, and Richmond's Høly River and ELONCE.

Exclusive interview with Pusha T

The event will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond on Friday, Jan. 16 from 3-8 p.m.

Spanberger's office says the theme of her inauguration is "United for Virginia's Future," which "reflects the collective pride and common goals that will move the Commonwealth forward."

Other vendors, including food and artisan purveyors, will be participating in the market. More information is available here.