Virginia 2025 election poll: Spanberger's lead lessens, GOP remains competitive

The polling lead for Virginia Democrats ahead of the 2025 statewide elections has narrowed, according to a poll published by Roanoke College last week.

In the governor's race, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger is still leading, but by a narrower margin of seven percentage points (46%-39%), according to the Roanoke College poll. So far, no major poll has placed the Republican nominee, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, in the lead for the gubernatorial election.

Roanoke College says 76% of voters are "very" certain regarding their choice for governor, while 21% are "somewhat" certain.

But, the GOP's statewide ticket remains competitive.

The Democrats' lead in the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general has shrunk significantly, according to the Roanoke College poll.

Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:



State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 38%

Former radio host John Reid (R): 35%

Attorney general election poll numbers:



Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 41%

Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 38%

Despite Democrats still holding a slight lead in these numbers, it should be noted that both of these races polled within the 4.3% margin of error.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and President Donald Trump both saw an approval rating bump when compared to the Roanoke College poll released in May.

Youngkin saw a six percentage point increase in favorability (50% favorable/42% unfavorable). Trump's favorable rating went up by eight percentage points — however, it was still surpassed by his unfavorable rating (41% favorable/57% unfavorable).