Virginia lawmakers prioritize affordability as legislative session begins Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Democrats will increase their majority in the General Assembly when the session starts Wednesday, with affordability as their top priority, including housing costs.

When Democrats and Republicans talk this year, their priorities sound similar. Both parties say they want to help Virginia families struggling with rising costs.

"Families across Virginia are being squeezed by rising costs from housing and health care to child care and everyday necessities, and they deserve real relief," said Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton).

Republicans echo similar concerns with Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover County) saying their goal is "making sure that Virginians can keep more money in their pockets."

However, the two parties differ on how to address affordability issues.

Democrats are vowing to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, offer paid family medical leave and allow government employees to negotiate their pay through collective bargaining.

"This caucus stands ready to take action and you're going to see it this session," said Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax County).

Republicans argue that Democratic priorities would actually raise costs for Virginia families. McDougle says their focus is on reducing regulations and working to lower income taxes.

"Elections have consequences, and the consequence, if the democratic policies become law, is people will have less money in their pockets," McDougle said.

While both sides say they want to address affordability, other major topics will come up during the session, including redrawing Virginia's congressional districts and retail sales of marijuana.

On Saturday, Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will take office, giving Democrats a trifecta of power in Richmond as they also control both chambers of the General Assembly.

"We're coming off of four years of divided government lots of vetoes by the Youngkin administration," said ODU Political Science Professor Dr. Jesse Richman. "A lot of these bills are going to get a rehearing quite a few of them are going to pass."

Richman says there are many different factors lawmakers will contend with in addressing costs, including some funding cuts to federal programs.

"The rhetoric on affordability is easy as candidates from both political parties have found out in recent elections actually addressing is challenging," Richman said.

With a lot happening this year, Spanberger was looking ahead to becoming Virginia's first female governor during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"In Virginia on Saturday we're going to get to work," Spanberger said.

