Virginia leaders point fingers as federal government shuts down

For the first time since 2019, the federal government shut down on Wednesday after Democrats and Republicans failed to advance a funding deal.

This impasse between both parties has centered around the Democrats' effort to include health care provisions in any agreement — they have warned that millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums in the months ahead. Republicans countered that health care should not be part of the current funding debate.

On Tuesday night, the Senate rejected two proposals — one backed by Democrats and another by Republicans — that attempted to avert a shutdown. Both proposals fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance. The Senate is comprised of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents (both of which caucus with the Democrats).

The current gridlock in Congress has prompted members of both parties to play the blame game, including those in Virginia.

Before the government officially shut down, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia voters should contact Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner — specifically, to urge them to reconsider their position on the Democratic stonewall.

In a social media post, Sen. Tim Kaine argued that continuing health care funding is crucial. He also shared an article from the Virginia Independent that reported on the impact the “Big, Beautiful” bill could have on health care deserts, especially in southwest Virginia.

A lot of folks have a lot of questions about what a government shutdown means. Here are some answers: pic.twitter.com/xev5c91mkA — Senator Tim Kaine (@SenTimKaine) September 30, 2025

On Tuesday, Sen. Mark Warner said "This is a Republican shutdown" after GOP senators rejected the Democratic proposal to keep the government funded.

Republicans just REJECTED our attempt to keep the government funded & stop your health care costs from skyrocketing.



They have the White House, House, and Senate. They could have just kept costs stable – they refused.



Don’t let them gaslight you. This is a Republican shutdown. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 30, 2025

The Democratic candidate for governor, Abigail Spanberger, expressed worry about Trump's suggestion to enact mass firings during the shutdown.

“President Trump must reverse course and work in good faith to end this shutdown as soon as possible. And we need leaders in Richmond who will demand this of the President, not use this moment as an opportunity to punish even more Virginians,” Spanberger said.

Whereas the Republican candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, took to social media to blame her opponent along with Democratic leadership in Congress.

Chuck Schumer and the Democrats want to shut down the government, and Abigail Spanberger is right there with them.



This is all their fault. pic.twitter.com/ajkY1tRnRe — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 30, 2025

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott took issue with House Speaker Mike Johnson's decision to call for the House of Representatives to take recess. He said his party deserves concessions from Republican leadership in future negotiations.

“Democrats want to negotiate a spending deal that protects the health care of Americans who are now at risk due to President Trump’s Big Ugly Law. These impacts are real. Rural health facilities are already closing, including several in Virginia. And millions of Americans will see increased health care costs because of the relentless Republican attacks on the Affordable Care Act," Scott said. "If Republicans are serious about governing, keeping the government open and helping working families, they should return to Washington immediately and engage in serious bipartisan negotiations.”

On the other hand, Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans said the "Schumer Shutdown" was something that Democrats could have avoided.