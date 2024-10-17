Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announces the launch of Ashanti Alert website

WASHINGTON — Virginia Senator Mark Warner announced the launch of the Ashanti Alert website, designed to alert the public on missing and endangered adults ages 18-64.

The website will provide information on the law and the National Ashanti Alert Network in addition to including links to state missing person programs and other resources.

“Having fought for the passage and nationwide implementation of the Ashanti Alert nationwide, I’m very proud to announce the launch of a public website that will help the public better understand how to report a missing person,” said Sen. Warner. “I’ve been proud to work closely with the Department of Justice on the launch of these resources as we continue to honor Ashanti’s legacy and save lives.”

Watch: FCC approves 'Missing and Endangered Persons' alert code

FCC approves 'Missing and Endangered Persons' alert code

Championed by Warner, the Ashanti Alert Act became law in 2018 after Virginia Beach woman Ashanti Billie, 19, was abducted from Norfolk and found dead in North Carolina days later in 2017.

Billie was too old to receive an AMBER alert and too young for a senior alert.

Back in August, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the "Missing and Endangered Persons’ Emergency Alert System Code." The code was help find those outside the criteria of an AMBER alert.

Watch: Lawmaker reflects on early progress of CODI Alert for missing children

Lawmaker reflects on early progress of CODI Alert for missing children

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told News 3 she hopes the code will "galvanize public attention to missing and endangered people of all ages who do not qualify for AMBER Alerts, including those who meet the criteria for Ashanti Alerts."