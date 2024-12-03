Norfolk Public Schools to adopt no cell phones 'from bell to bell' policy

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Public School system announced Monday it is adopting a no cell "from bell to bell" policy, based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Education, in its schools beginning Jan. 1.

The school system announced the adoption of the policy in a video posted to social media.

Students appear in the video completing the statement, "Bell to bell, no cell."

Final guidance from the VDOE was released in September in response to Youngkin's Executive Order 33. It calls for a "distraction free" environment for students to allow them to focus on learning, and reduce what it called the "alarming mental health crisis and chronic health conditions" from cell phones and social media.

In the video, Dr. Mike Cataldo from the office of Student Support, Safety and Information, says no cell phones or personal electronic devices will be permitted during the school day — including during lunch and in between classes.

"Students will be expected to 'power off' their devices and place them in a bag or backpack before enterting school," Cataldo says.

Students will further be prohibited from having their phones in their pockets, purses, hands or on desks.

This includes smart watches and tablets capable of making calls or sending pictures and video.