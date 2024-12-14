Chamber, police react to Youngkin proposal to address immigration enforcement

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making a new effort to address immigration enforcement in Virginia.

“America is a system that values the rule of law," Youngkin said in a news conference Thursday announcing a proposed amendment to the state's budget.

That amendment would take around $700 million from law enforcement agencies if they don’t cooperate and work with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

“It’s a political stunt to me," Chamber for Hispanic Progress founder and CEO Patricia Bracknell said.

The Chamber is based in Norfolk. Political stunt or not, Bracknell said Youngkin’s proposal is not what the Governor should be focused on.

“A lot of the allocations for the social services many Americans so freely enjoy are being financed by the work of immigrants. So let’s really learn about the contributions rather than focus on the negativity," said Bracknell.

She added that the Hispanic community is, in her words, much-needed in Virginia.

“It’s growing and it’s thriving. Out of 10 new businesses created in the state, seven of them are Latino-owned businesses," Bracknell explained.

The governor is trying to prevent so-called sanctuary cities in Virginia. Those are cities that choose not to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He wants law enforcement agencies to give ICE 48 hours notice if they’re going to be releasing an immigrant so ICE can come and get them before they’re released.

“At the heart of Virginia being the very best place to live and work and raise a family is a safe Virginia," Youngkin said at the Thursday news conference.

Friday, along with talking with the Chamber, News 3 spent the day e-mailing police departments in Hampton Roads for comment on the Governor’s proposal.

Not all we reached out to responded.

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach said because the governor’s proposed budget hadn’t been released, the city had no way to know what the impact of the proposal could be.

Portsmouth Police say the department is committed to following all laws and working with ICE. The statement goes on to say "We have always recognized the importance of adhering to these laws while balancing the need for effective community policing and public safety in our City."

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department said any comments would have to come from the city’s attorney. News 3 called, but had to leave a message.

News 3 also reached out to the Governor's Office Friday for an interview with the governor, but the governor was not available.