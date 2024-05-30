DOJ investigating violence against Latino, transgender students at Norview HS

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with the WHRO.

NORFOLK, Va.—The Department of Justice is investigating violence against Latino and transgender students at Norview High School in Norfolk.

Earlier this year, News 3's media partner WHRO reported Latino students at the high school were assaulted because of their race, and families said school officials weren't doing anything to prevent the attacks.

Following an investigation, families said they were contacted by the Department of Justice, according to WHRO. One mother said the U.S. Attorney's Office told her they're investigating whether Norfolk Public Schools followed protocols related to student violence.

Another mother told WHRO, her son, a transgender student, was harassed because of his identity.

That harassment became physical.

But, according to WHRO, the mother never found out about the violence from the school. She only learned of it from her son. The family is no longer part of Norfolk Public Schools.

The mother later said she was contacted by the U.S. Attorney's Office which informed her there was an investigation underway into whether the school district followed protocols when it comes to student violence.

However, the Eastern Virginia District of the U.S. Attorney's Office did not confirm to WHRO whether there an investigation was underway.

“By longstanding policy, DOJ generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations,” a representative wrote in an email to WHRO.

"Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Byrdsong declined to be interviewed for this story," WHRO reported. "In response to questions from WHRO, Norfolk schools spokeswoman Madeline Curott said the district 'is not aware of any Department of Justice investigations regarding concerns from the Hispanic community.”'