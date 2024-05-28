Racism on Kempsville baseball team expected to come up at VB school board meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach School Board is holding its first meeting Tuesday night since racism was discovered among members of the Kempsville High School varsity baseball team, prompting school officials to forfeit the rest of the season.

News 3 first broke the story a couple of weeks ago. We obtained a message Kempsville High School principal Melissa George sent to parents, which said the following, in part:

"After our lengthy investigation after we received allegations of racism on the baseball team earlier in April, we have found that racism, hate speech, and harassment have been an ongoing issue for multiple years."

In a series of videos posted on Facebook, the mother of a player on the team said her son was called racial slurs, including the n-word.

WATCH: Racism, hate speech, harassment evident on Kempsville baseball team, VBCPS says

Racism, hate speech, harassment evident on Kempsville baseball team, VBCPS says

News 3's Brendan Ponton previously spoke with members of the Virginia Beach NAACP, who said they're following the Kempsville situation.

"We fully intend to be present at the next school board meeting to make sure that they hear from not just our voices, but others within the community," said NAACP member Rev. Gary McCollum.

Virginia Beach Kempsville families, VBCPS release statements on racial harassment incidents Foster Meyerson

It is not known if others plan on addressing the racism allegations at the school board meeting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 21 people registered to speak at the meeting.

News 3 will have a crew at tonight's school board meeting. This article will be updated accordingly.