How Trump's mass deportation plan could impact Virginia's Eastern Shore

ONLEY, Va. — With the possibility of mass deportations happening under the new Trump administration, community members on the Eastern Shore are waiting to see what it could mean for its immigrant community.

Dos Santos Food Pantry & Thrift Store helps serve the Latino community on the Eastern Shore.

"It's one big happy community. When they're here, it's rewarding," said Betty Mariner, a volunteer who runs the operation.

Mariner says they don't ask people about their immigration status, explaining that "It gives them a feeling of safety, which we like to put forward."

Watch: Trump outlines sweeping immigration plans for first day in office

'Going to be a message of unity': Trump outlines sweeping changes planned for first day in office

Here on the Eastern Shore, the immigrant community works on farms and at agricultural plants, among other places.

"There is a fear they could be deported, but they're just going to go on living their life," said Mariner.

In a recent interview on NBC's Meet the Press, President-elect Donald Trump was asked about his deportation plans.

"First of all, they're costing us a fortune, but we're starting with the criminals. We've got to do it. Then, we're starting with others and we're going to see how it goes," said Trump.

"Who are the others?" Trump was asked. "People outside of criminals," he responded.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) has made it clear he supports the plan involving criminals.

"What President Trump has described—particularly with regards to dealing with illegal immigration and violent illegal immigrants—is a prioritization of those folks that are criminals and making sure that they are removed from the country, and I don't think anyone disagrees with this," Youngkin said last month.

Watch related coverage: Experts predict mass deportation would damage US economy

Experts predict mass deportation would damage US economy

Data from ICE says more than 73,000 noncitizens were arrested nationwide in 2023. A government study examining crime rates in Texas found undocumented immigrants are arrested at less than half the rate of U.S. natives for violent and drug crimes.

Youngkin has joined 25 other governors to pledge to work with the Trump administration on deportations.

"All of the other conjectures of what could be and might be, I can't speak to, but I fully support making sure if you're a violent criminal, if you're a murderer, you're a rapist, you have committed a crime here... those folks should be summarily removed from our nation," he said in November.

On Thursday, he announced a proposal to cut state funding to "sanctuary cities."

Watch: Gov. Youngkin say he wants to cut funding to localities refusing to comply with ICE

Gov. Youngkin say he wants to cut funding to localities refusing to comply with ICE

The pledge to target criminals isn't calming fears it could be expanded.

The Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center is meant to help victims of sexual or domestic violence, but because they have a 24/7 call center that's bilingual, they've been fielding lots of calls about immigration.

"We can't do anything about their immigration status but listen to them and let them know that they're not alone," said Elvira De la Cruz, the organization's CEO.

She said they try to be reassuring, especially to families with mixed immigration status.

"What is going to happen with these families? Where are their kids going to go if they're deported? That's just a big fear that our community is dealing with," said De la Cruz.

At Dos Santos, they're waiting just like everyone else to see what will happen when the new administration takes over.

"I think it's a strong community and they will stay if they can," said Mariner.