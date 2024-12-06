Senators Kaine, Warner say Trump's tariffs proposal would raise costs, impact families

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his calls for tariffs on goods coming from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Earlier this week, Trump posted on Truth Social that on day one of his administration, he would impose a 25-percent tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada, as well as a new ten-percent additional tariff on goods from China.

In response, Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree has warned some products may no longer be sold at their stores. They also said they may have to raise prices again.

On Thursday, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said they hope the tariffs don't come to fruition.

"If you're applying a 25-percent tariff to two of America's top three trading partners, every family is going to feel it. There's not going to be a family who's not going to feel the impact of that," said Sen. Kaine.

"Selected use, particularly against a country like China and some of the National Security areas, count me in. An across-the board-tariff, regardless or whether the country is an ally or foe, that's going to drive up inflation," said Sen. Warner.

President-elect Trump has said the tariffs are necessary to force the countries to address issues like fentanyl and immigration.