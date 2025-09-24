Virginia taxpayers could be eligible for a one-time rebate. Here's how to check

RICHMOND, Va. — If you filed in Virginia this past tax season, you could be eligible for a rebate, according to a release shared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office on Wednesday.

Individual filers who had a tax liability in 2024 could receive up to $200, the release states, while joint filers could get up to $400.

Virginians who do not file their taxes by Nov. 3, 2025, will not be eligible for rebate consideration, the release states. While the deadline to file state taxes has passed, Virginians who requested an extension could have until Nov. 1 to file.

Additionally, if you have unpaid state taxes or money to another state or local agency, the rebate will go towards that debt, Youngkin’s office says. If there’s money left after that debt is paid, the rest of the rebate will be sent to you.

Eligible taxpayers who filed before July 1 will be sent rebates by October 15, arriving by the end of October, the release states. Those who got a tax refund via direct deposit will receive their rebate via direct deposit, while others will get a paper check mailed to them.

You can see if you’re eligible for a rebate starting on Thursday, Sept. 25 by clicking here .

The governor opted to issue rebates due to a surplus revenue, which he attributed to the state’s strong job market and business investments.

“Virginia’s strong job growth, bolstered by business investment commitments of $140 billion has driven a total of $10 billion in surplus revenue and enabled a record $9 billion in tax relief,” said Gov. Youngkin. “This fall’s tax rebate reflects a simple truth: it’s your money, not the government’s.”