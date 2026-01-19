Virginia's new AG reverses predecessor's positions on key Hampton Roads issues

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's new Attorney General Jay Jones is taking actions that directly impact Hampton Roads, reversing several positions held by his Republican predecessor and challenging aspects of the Trump administration's policies.

Jones became the Commonwealth's first African American Attorney General when he was sworn in Saturday.

Shortly after taking office, he announced a series of actions he says will "keep Virginians safe, lower costs and protect fundamental rights."

Jones issued an opinion saying Virginia can move forward with a constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia's congressional district lines. The state Senate advanced the measure Friday, sending it to voters later this year.

"We're giving the voters a chance to have a one time temporary limited exception to allow us to allow us to make sure that our powers are protected," said State Sen. Scott Surovell (Fairfax County) of the redistricting effort.

Jones reversed the Attorney General's office position on Virginia Beach's 10-1 city council voting district system, which voters approved in a referendum election last November.

During this legislative session, lawmakers will need to pass a city charter change to continue the system of 10 district representatives and one mayor. Jones says the system "ensures fair representation."

Jones says his office will work to ensure the completion of Virginia's offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Last month, the Trump administration paused the project, citing national security concerns related to radar and defense systems. A judge has ruled the construction can continue for now.

Related to federal policies, Jones says he's reviewing the office's position on ICE and is reversing another position held by former Attorney General Jason Miyares related to in-state college tuition for undocumented immigrants.

Late last month, the Trump administration sued Virginia, saying a law that allows for the tuition is unconstitutional. Miyares agreed to scrap the program, but Jones now says he'll defend Virginia's law.

On the campaign trail last fall, Jones explained his approach to working with the Trump administration.

"This campaign isn't about being anti-Trump, it's about being pro-Virginian, so if there's something the administration does that's going to help Virginia, I'll be there to work alongside them," Jones said.

With the attorney general's office now in Democratic hands, there's certainly a reversal of some of the ideology of the last attorney general.

