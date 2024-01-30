Portsmouth City Council votes to remove new city assessor less than a week after appointing him

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's the latest in a long line of fiascos for the Portsmouth City Government as council members voted unanimously to rescind the appointment of the next permanent city assessor, Anthony George, less than a week after his appointment.

Concerns were raised last week regarding George's previous positions. However, the hire went through despite efforts to defer the appointment while the city's attorney looked into the issue.

There's been a history of comings and goings in Portsmouth City Council.

In the middle of 2022, City Manager Angel Jones was fired after a heated council session. Some members on council, like Bill Moody, claimed she was removed without cause. In October of the same year, Jones sued the city, alleging public corruption.

In November of 2022, the new city manager, Tonya Chapman, told council that $80,000 worth of gift cards purchased by the city with federal funds were unaccounted for. She was fired in January of 2023, but not before Deputy Manager Sunshine Swinson, was let go in December of 2022 for what was called a "personnel matter".

Throughout 2023, various council members were kicked out of session. Mark Whitaker was removed from one in January, and council member De'Andre Barnes was kicked out twice, once in March and another time in June. So in July of that year, council members voted that a majority vote must be required to remove a member from a meeting.

Which brings us back to January of 2024, when Interim City Assessor, Janey Culpepper, was removed from her position as the city attorney investigates what was called "undisclosed allegations" made against her. George was hired to replace her, but now, the job falls to Victor Edwards, who will serve on an interim bases until further notice.