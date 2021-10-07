Watch
Portsmouth Police arrest 6 people, recover 9 firearms during citywide warrant sweep

Portsmouth Police Department
1_mKBdqfl2Z2j1KdWpd8cfVg.jpeg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:02:50-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department arrested six people, including three juveniles, during a citywide warrant sweep Wednesday.

According to police, the people arrested were as follows:

  • Female juvenile - Probation violation
  • Male juvenile - Rape
  • Female juvenile - Firearm, concealed weapon, firearm recovered
  • Jerome Hill - Robbery
  • Jequan Butler - Domestic assault
  • Alyssa Perkinson - Strangulation

During the operation, police assisted the Patrol Unit and recovered a U-Haul near Manly Street that allegedly had connections to gang activity.

The vehicle was impounded, and the U-Haul company was contacted.

Officers also seized a total of nine firearms.

The warrant sweep comes as Portsmouth has seen a wave of violent crimes, including five shootings injuring or killing juveniles since October 1. One teen was killed on Berkley Ave., a 16-year-old was killed on South Street and another was injured, another teen was injured on Dale Drive and an arrest has been made in relation to that crime and a 17-year-old was killed on Elm Ave.

A sixth juvenile accidentally shot himself October 6 and was hospitalized.

