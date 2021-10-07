Portsmouth Police arrest 6 people, recover 9 firearms during citywide warrant sweep

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department arrested six people, including three juveniles, during a citywide warrant sweep Wednesday.
According to police, the people arrested were as follows:
- Female juvenile - Probation violation
- Male juvenile - Rape
- Female juvenile - Firearm, concealed weapon, firearm recovered
- Jerome Hill - Robbery
- Jequan Butler - Domestic assault
- Alyssa Perkinson - Strangulation
During the operation, police assisted the Patrol Unit and recovered a U-Haul near Manly Street that allegedly had connections to gang activity.
The vehicle was impounded, and the U-Haul company was contacted.
Officers also seized a total of nine firearms.
The warrant sweep comes as Portsmouth has seen a wave of violent crimes, including five shootings injuring or killing juveniles since October 1. One teen was killed on Berkley Ave., a 16-year-old was killed on South Street and another was injured, another teen was injured on Dale Drive and an arrest has been made in relation to that crime and a 17-year-old was killed on Elm Ave.
A sixth juvenile accidentally shot himself October 6 and was hospitalized.