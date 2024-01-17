Portsmouth police look for person of interest in July shooting death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting death from July 2023.

Investigators say that they would like to speak to 32-year-old Dwayne Yarnell Terrell in reference to the homicide, according to a release from the PPD.

Portsmouth 37-year-old found shot, killed on Twine Avenue in Portsmouth: Police Julia Varnier

Shortly after midnight on Friday, July 28, 2023, police were called to the 600 block of Twine Avenue for a shooting, according to police.

Victor Rashad Driver, 37, was located by responding officers with a deadly injury, according to police. He died at the scene.

Watch previous coverage: 37-year-old found shot, killed on Twine Avenue in Portsmouth: Police

37-year-old found shot, killed on Twine Avenue in Portsmouth: Police

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app. Police say that tipsters are never required to testify in court, and if a caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.